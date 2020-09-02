Smith County saw a small rise in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's confirmed active case count to 681.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 21 new cases for a confirmed cumulative count of 3,559 in Smith County. There are also 496 probable cases.
Smith County added one confirmed recovery since Tuesday for a total of 2,628. Probable recoveries remained at 297, while probable active cases are at 195, according to the health district.
The county's virus death toll remained at 54 with four of these listing COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.
A total of 130 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday, which is down by 12 since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 148 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Eight detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Van Zandt County recorded three COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 26, according to NET Health.
Out of these 26 deaths, three are considered to be probable.
Van Zandt County's confirmed case count remained at 521. There are 49 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 295. Ten people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Wood County recorded four confirmed cases for a total of 412, NET Health reported. The death toll remained steady at 16.
Out of the 16 COVID-19 deaths, 15 are considered are confirmed, while one is deemed probable.
The county also has 34 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 346. There are still five probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Gregg County reported 12 confirmed cases for cumulative count of 1,936. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 1,098 and there are still 33 confirmed deaths. The county also has 248 probable cases, 41 probable recoveries and one probable death, according to NET Health.
Anderson County reported one new confirmed virus case for a total of 700. There are 107 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 333, while there are six probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while another death is considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County added four confirmed cases for a total of 834. The county death toll remained at 16. There are 130 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries are at 439, while there are four probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 recoveries and three deaths. There are 13 probable cases and two probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Free Testing
The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Tyler Senior Center through the end of September.
The senior center, at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will host testing services Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required. People coming for a test should wear a mask to enter the building. Those receiving the test must provide a cell phone contact because results will be returned by text message through TDEM.