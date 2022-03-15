Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill, will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday for the replacement of an existing bridge.
Residents and businesses on County Road 289 will have access north of the bridge from Texas Highway 64 and south of the bridge from County Road 285 (Old Omen Road).
County Road 289, also known as Wolfe Lane, will see a new, wider concrete bridge with railing constructed.
The bridge project is part of a federal program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the county will be required to pay only about 5 percent of the project.
The new bridge construction for County Road 289 is expected to last about two and a half months.
Davis said under the contract, a wooden bridge on County Road 2110 will also be replaced with a concrete bridge. That project, east of Arp, is expected to begin in late April and last about three months, he said.
The contractor for the projects is THK Construction, LLC, of Longview.
Smith County Road 192 to close Thursday and Friday
Smith County Road 192, also known as Old Noonday Road, will be closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday for the installation of drainage culverts.
The road will be closed between County Road 193 (Taylor Road) and West Grande Boulevard. The culverts are being installed to provide improved drainage along CR 192, and for the Cooper Estates Subdivision.
Alternative detours include taking County Road 193, to Texas Highway 155, to Grande Boulevard.
The contractor for the project is Fritcher Construction Services of Flint.