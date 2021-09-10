After months of a partial closure on County Road 220, just east of New Chapel Hill, the road reopened to drivers on Friday.
During the closure, a bridge was constructed to replace a badly damaged box culvert.
Back in April the road and bridge crew began working on the damaged culvert. Once work began it was determined that the culvert was too badly damaged and needed to be replaced with a bridge, Frank Davis, county engineer, said.
During construction, the closure affected CR 220, to through traffic from CR 289 and CR 2298.