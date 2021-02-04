After nearly a year and detailed preparation, jury trials and summons have returned to Smith County with several COVID-19 precautions in place.
Jury panels were called on Jan. 26 to 27 and Feb. 1 to 2 after the county received permission from the Texas Supreme Court and the Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha to proceed with jury selection.
“We saw low juror turnout during our first days of jury selection,” Local Administrative Judge Robert Wilson, of the 321st District Court, said. “We want to get the word out that yes, Smith County is sending out jury summons once again, and that it is safe to come to the courthouse.”
Smith County District Clerk Penny Clarkston said 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell, who was the administrative judge, submitted a plan for the jury process last year to the Office of Court Administration.
The plan, known as the jury proceeding operating plan, was approved in November. She said summons for jurors were first sent out on Dec. 10.
So far, grand jury panels on Jan. 7 and 14 have been conducted. A trial began in late January and another started on Feb. 1, she said.
Courts have been approved to have two trials per week, including one in a district court and one in county court-at-law trial. District courts use Monday and Tuesday, while county courts have Wednesday for jury selection.
Clarkson said a rotating schedule for each of the Smith County courts has been established throughout the year.
“The courts just wanted to get started again; they have a huge backlog,” she said.
She added that Wilson every Wednesday he seeks approval form McGaha to make sure conditions are appropriate for the jury process to continue.
Safety measures for jury selection include limiting the capacity of the central jury room that can seat 200 people to 46, prescreening potential jurors by taking their temperature, providing masks, face shields and gloves, providing hand sanitizer, cleaning often, and food precautions and instructions.
Clarkson explained that people are screened at the courthouse door, and if they are sick, they immediately leave. If a person goes through the COVID-19 screening, they then go to Wilson if they have any possible reason to not attend jury duty.
Then, a potential juror goes into the central jury room to turn in required documents. Clarkson will then give them an assigned socially distanced seat, which are all six feet apart from each other.
Once people are seated, attorneys will conduct the typical selection process to find the jurors.
“My observation has been that jurors find it to be a positive experience,” Clarkston said. “Everything is set up to maintain the six foot social distancing and that is set up throughout the entire process from check-in to the final verdict in the case.”
She added that people receive a personal letter from Wilson to let them know what will take place when they arrive at the courthouse.
Everyone is required to wear a mask.
“Everyone in the courthouse is committed to making sure all safety precautions are followed so they don’t have any worries and able to focus on the task at hand,” she said. “That begins as soon as they walk in the front door.”
Clarkston said jury summons have been sent out for every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, through March 17.
For more information about jury duty and selection, call 903-590-1660 or visit smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/district-clerk/jury-duty-430.