Many Smith County residents showed up to register to vote Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day. With the help of volunteers, they were able to quickly become registered voters.
National Voter Registration day has been held annually since 20012 and is made possible through the help of volunteers and organizations throughout the county. The goal is to raise awareness and encourage people to register to vote.
Throughout the county multiple registration booths were set up and overseen by volunteer trained deputy registrars to make the process as easy as possible.
The last day to register for the Nov. 2 election will be Oct. 4. People can see if they are registered by visiting votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” tab. If you still need to register, you can also do so on this site.
The form is available to be filled out on the website and then you can print or mail your completed form to the Smith County Election Office at 302 E. Ferguson St.
Those 18 years or older, are a resident of the county, are not a convicted felon and are not declared mentally incapacitated by the law are eligible to register in Texas.
For more information about the upcoming election in Smith County visit smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information.