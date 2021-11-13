CampV Executive Director Travis Gladhill will be the guest speaker Thursday at the monthly meeting of the Smith County Republican Women. The meeting is at 11:30 a.m. at the Potpourri House.
Gladhill is originally from San Antonio and enlisted into the Air Force in 1996. After he graduated from basic training, he began his career as a vehicle and equipment technician at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington D.C. After serving 12 years as a mechanic, Travis was selected to become an education and training manager, which he did for 10 years. Prior to his retirement from active duty, Travis was stationed at Buckley AFB in Colorado, where he served as the director of education and training development for the Air Force Reserve Command.
After spending over two decades in the Air Force, Travis believes the biggest impact a person can have in life is through helping others achieve success. That belief led him to Tyler after his retirement where he accepted the position as a career success coach for the University of Texas at Tyler. He became among the first in the university’s history to become certified by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
Gladhill has been heavily involved with CAMP V since 2018 as a board member and chairman of several committees. His involvement led to being selected as its executive director beginning June 2021.