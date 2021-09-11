The Smith County Republican Women's Club Monthly Meeting will meet on Thursday, September 16 at 11:30 am at the Potpourri House located at 3320 Troup Highway, #300 in Tyler.
Guest speaker will be Kristi Antonick.
Kristi Antonick is a wife, mother and engaged citizen. She currently serves as a Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity, Director of Youth Development for the RPT-Office of the Vice-Chair and District Director for TFRW and President of the Rusk County Republican Women. Kristi's volunteer work served as a foundation for employment with RPT and now AFP where she has the opportunity to organize volunteers around policy issues that promote smaller government, less taxes and the opportunity for all Americans to break barriers in their pursuit of the American Dream. Kristi's main objective currently is to create a bridge between citizens and elected officials to enable bottom-up solutions that will allow for flourishing communities.