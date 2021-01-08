Between Thursday and Friday, Smith County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 224.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported a confirmed and probable COVID-19 case count of 13,853. There are 7,758 confirmed cases and 6,095 probable.
There are 5,898 confirmed recoveries and 3,714 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 1,707 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,310, NET Health reported.
A total of 298 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Of the 224 deaths, 153 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 71 probable deaths.
Three Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, nine detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 7,446 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,425 confirmed and 3,021 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,213, while there are 1,616 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 147, which includes 84 confirmed deaths and 63 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,001 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,688 confirmed and 1,313 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 68. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,799, and there are 774 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,712 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,612 confirmed and 1,100 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,249, and 731 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 50, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,598 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,622 confirmed and 976 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,281, and probable recoveries are at 613, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 63. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,283 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,304 confirmed and 979 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,030, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 61. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 581 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 276 confirmed and 305 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 201, and there are 193 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.