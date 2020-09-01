Smith County recorded two COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county's death toll to 54.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the confirmed deaths of an 80-year-old Tyler woman and an 82-year-old Tyler man along with 24 new cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 2,627.
Out of 54 reported deaths, four list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.
The cumulative confirmed count reached 3,339, while the probable cases are at 489. Probable recoveries stayed at 297, NET Health said.
There are 663 confirmed active diagnoses along with 188 probable active cases.
A total of 142 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday, which is up by four since Monday.
As of Monday, 148 Smith County Jail inmates and eight detention officers have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
On Tuesday, Van Zandt County recorded four new confirmed virus deaths for a current death count of 23, according to NET Health.
Out of these 23 deaths, two are considered to be probable.
Since Friday, Van Zandt County has added five new confirmed cases for a total of 521. There are 45 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries rose by 14 for a cumulative count of 295. Ten people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Wood County recorded one confirmed virus-related death between Friday and Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 16.
Out of the 16 COVID-19 deaths, 15 are considered are confirmed, while one is deemed probable.
Since Friday, Wood County recorded 10 confirmed cases for a total of 408. There are also 34 probable cases. The county also reported 48 confirmed recoveries for a new total of 346. There are still five probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Gregg County has 1,926 total confirmed cases along with 1,098 confirmed recoveries and 33 deaths. The county also has 237 probable cases, 41 probable recoveries and one probable death, according to NET Health.
Anderson County reported 13 new confirmed virus cases for a total of 699. There are 100 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 333, while there are six probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while another death is considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County added five confirmed cases for a total of 830. There are 113 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries are at 440, while there are four probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 recoveries and three deaths. There are 13 probable cases and two probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Free Testing
The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Tyler Senior Center through the end of September.
The senior center, at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will host testing services Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required. People coming for a test should wear a mask to enter the building. Those receiving the test must provide a cell phone contact because results will be returned by text message through TDEM.