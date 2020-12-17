Smith County added two new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 210.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also added 68 confirmed and probable cases Wednesday for a cumulative count of 11,658.
There are now 6,836 confirmed and 4,822 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 253 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Out of the 210 total deaths, 144 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 66 are probable.
There are 4,555 confirmed recoveries and 2,005 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,137 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,751, NET Health reported.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,099 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,734 confirmed and 2,365 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,876, while there are 1,133 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 123, which includes 75 confirmed deaths and 48 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,186 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,193 confirmed and 993 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 63. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,463, and there are 501 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,255 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,381 confirmed and 874 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 904, and 367 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 48, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,166 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,445 confirmed and 721 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,158, and probable recoveries are at 461, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 57. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,820 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,089 confirmed and 731 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 880, and there are 473 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 429 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 217 confirmed and 212 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 122, and there are 92 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.