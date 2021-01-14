Smith County recorded five COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the county's overall death toll to 232.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District recorded 444 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases for an overall case count of 15,247.
There are 8,773 confirmed cases and 6,474 probable in Smith County.
Of the 232 deaths, 156 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 76 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 5,901 confirmed recoveries and 3,713 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 2,716 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,685, NET Health reported.
A total of 286 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Three Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 10 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 8,320 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,836 confirmed and 3,484 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,213, while there are 1,616 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 156, which includes 87 confirmed deaths and 69 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,381 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,944 confirmed and 1,437 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 72. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,801, and there are 775 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,109 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,905 confirmed and 1,204 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,265, and 732 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 59, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,716 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,665 confirmed and 1,051 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,282, and probable recoveries are at 613, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 64. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,517 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,470 confirmed and 1,047 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,032, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 65. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 621 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 303 confirmed and 318 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 201, and there are 193 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.