Smith County recorded 81 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its cumulative count to 11,732.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported there are 6,871 confirmed and 4,861 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 249 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
The total COVID-19 deaths remained at 210, including 144 deaths that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 66 probable deaths.
There are 4,556 confirmed recoveries and 2,006 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,171 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,789, NET Health reported.
Seven Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 14 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,151 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,754 confirmed and 2,397 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,876, while there are 1,133 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 123, which includes 75 confirmed deaths and 48 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,224 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,215 confirmed and 1,009 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 63. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,463, and there are 501 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,267 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,388 confirmed and 879 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 903, and 368 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 48, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,187 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,457 confirmed and 730 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,158, and probable recoveries are at 461, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 57. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,844 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,108 confirmed and 736 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 881, and there are 473 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 437 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 220 confirmed and 217 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 123, and there are 92 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.