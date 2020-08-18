A 24-year-old Whitehouse man is now the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Smith County.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported on Tuesday that the man had pre-existing chronic health conditions. Previously, the youngest Smith County resident to die from COVID-19 was a 46-year-old Tyler man.
Three other Smith County residents were confirmed to have died from the virus. They were a 61-year-old Tyler woman, 77-year-old Hideaway man and a 93-year-old Tyler woman, NET Health said.
“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the 42 Smith County residents who have died due to COVID-19,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
With four new COVID-19 related deaths recorded Tuesday, Smith County has seen its coronavirus death toll rise by 25 since the beginning of August. The current county death toll is at 42.
Of the 42 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, 38 are considered confirmed, while four are classified as probable. All four of the deaths reported on Tuesday are confirmed to be COVID-19 related, according to NET Health
The health district also announced a new total of 2,897 confirmed virus cases and 345 probable diagnoses, which is up from the previous day’s 2,839 confirmed cases and 343 probable ones.
Confirmed recoveries rose by seven for a total of 826. Probable recoveries are at 46, according to NET Health. Smith County has 2,003 confirmed active cases and 295 probable active diagnoses.
Hospitalizations rose significantly on Tuesday from the previous day. A total of 176 East Texas patients are receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals, which is up by 34 since Monday.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Smith County Jail
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 21 inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail had an active case of COVID-19 as of Monday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
Other counties
Van Zandt and Wood counties also added new virus deaths on Tuesday.
Van Zandt County recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths, a 55-year-old Van man and a 65-year-old Edgewood man, according to NET Health. The county's virus death count is at 12.
The health district also reported six new cases for a cumulative count of 469, including 170 recoveries and the 12 deaths.
Wood County reported one new death for a total of 13. This person lived in Mineola, according to NET Health. Wood County has 373 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases. The county has 294 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries.
Anderson County has 664 total COVID-19 cases, including 261 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County recorded 74 new recoveries and 27 new virus cases on Tuesday. The county has a total of 1,811 cases, including 820 recoveries and its previously recorded 33 deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Cherokee County has 1,284 cumulative cases, including 1,081 recoveries and two deaths. The deaths are a Wells resident and a Rusk resident, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, Henderson County has 712 confirmed and 71 probable cases. The county has 226 confirmed recoveries and three probable recoveries. There are a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,897 confirmed cases, 2,238 are in Tyler, 191 in Lindale, 142 in Whitehouse, 121 in Flint, 53 in Bullard, 49 in Troup, 33 in Winona, 27 in Hideaway, 20 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, five in Overton and four in Gladewater.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 540 cases
21-40, 1,007 cases
41-59, 723 cases
60-79, 494 cases
80 and over, 133 cases
Regarding gender, 1,344 are men and 1,553 are women.