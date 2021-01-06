Smith County reported 858 confirmed COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed recovery count to 9,612.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 208 confirmed and probable virus cases on Wednesday for a total of 13,544. There are 7,574 confirmed cases and 5,970 probable.
There are also 3,714 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,525 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,185, NET Health reported.
A total of 296 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
Of the 222 deaths, 151 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 71 probable deaths.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, eight detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 7,299 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,354 confirmed and 2,945 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,213, while there are 1,616 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 145, which includes 83 confirmed deaths and 62 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,897 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,607 confirmed and 1,290 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 68. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,799, and there are 774 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,637 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,563 confirmed and 1,074 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,249, and 731 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 49, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,556 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,608 confirmed and 948 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,281, and probable recoveries are at 613, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 62. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,223 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,277 confirmed and 946 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,030, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 60. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 559 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 268 confirmed and 291 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 201, and there are 193 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.