Smith County added four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 222.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 318 confirmed and probable virus cases on Monday for a total of 13,160. There are 7,398 confirmed cases and 5,762 probable.
A total of 300 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Of the 222 deaths, 151 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 71 probable deaths.
There are 5,040 confirmed recoveries and 2,606 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,206 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 3,085, NET Health reported.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, seven detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 7,151 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,280 confirmed and 2,871 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,038, while there are 1,319 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 139, which includes 81 confirmed deaths and 58 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,820 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,555 confirmed and 1,265 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 68. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,662, and there are 663 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,550 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,515 confirmed and 1,035 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,054, and 527 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 49, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,501 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,591 confirmed and 910 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,194, and probable recoveries are at 508, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 62. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,150 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,241 confirmed and 909 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,030, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 60. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 544 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 268 confirmed and 276 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 158, and there are 146 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.