As of this Tuesday, Smith County recorded four COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 22, bringing the county’s overall death toll to 245.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Tuesday shows 16,940 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 9,771 confirmed cases and 7,169 probable within the county.
Of the 245 deaths, 167 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 78 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
There are 6,479 confirmed recoveries and 4,405 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 3,125 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,686, NET Health reported.
A total of 251 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, three detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 9,448 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,355 confirmed and 4,093 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,655, while there are 2,180 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 167, which includes 93 confirmed deaths and 74 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 4,816 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,302 confirmed and 1,514 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 86. Sixteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,988, and there are 928 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 3,426 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,108 confirmed and 1,318 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,318, and 796 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 62, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,953 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,796 confirmed and 1,157 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,330, and probable recoveries are at 678, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 72. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,834 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,654 confirmed and 1,180 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,042, and there are 728 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 73. Out of the total deaths, 14 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 671 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 330 confirmed and 341 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 213, and there are 202 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.