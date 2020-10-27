Smith County saw twice as many recoveries as newly reported COVID-19 confirmed cases on Tuesday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 41 cases for a total of 4,541, while 82 recoveries were recorded for a count of 3,525.
Both confirmed and probable deaths remained at 85. Fourteen of the 85 deaths list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 945.
The county has 1,916 probable cases in total and 665 probable recoveries.
A total of 147 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Monday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County recorded three new cases for a confirmed count of 636, while there are 206 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 554. There are 76 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county's death toll remained at 27. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose by 34 is at 1,295, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll remained at 28. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 354 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County’s confirmed case count added 14 at 1,061. Confirmed recoveries jumped to 857, while probable recoveries are now at 185, the health district reported. There are 310 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 24. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has a confirmed virus case total increased by 23 to 2,568. The county’s death toll stayed at 50. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,154, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 855 probable cases and 388 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by 11 to a total of 696. There are 230 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 29, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 63 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.