Three Tyler residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the Smith County virus death toll to 20.
On Wednesday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the deaths of a 72-year old man, 82-year old woman and a 93-year old woman.
Twenty-nine new cases were also recorded on the same day for a new total of 2,446. This number includes 681 recoveries and the 20 deaths. Recoveries are up by one since Tuesday.
One-hundred and sixty-eight East Texas patients are receiving treatment for the coronavirus at Tyler hospitals, which is up by 16 from the previous day.
The 17 previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are an 84-year-old Arp man, 67-year old Tyler man, 84-year old Whitehouse resident, 63-year-old Kilgore man, a 66-year-old Tyler man, 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Mineola ISD
Also on Wednesday, Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize announced a staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19. Due to privacy requirements, the name of the employee cannot be revealed, but Mize said they're doing well and have minor symptoms.
After careful review, two staff members and one student are nearing the end of a quarantine period. To the district's knowledge, none of these three have experienced COVID-19 symptoms.
"All of our campuses at Mineola ISD continue to be cleaned daily and operations at our High School Campus will continue as usual," Mize said. "As always, we will keep you apprised of any further updates."
Other counties
Gregg County added 34 new COVID-19 cases for a new total of 1,444. Recoveries rose by 34 as well for a total of 310. Twenty-three people have died from COVID-19, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Wood County has 316 cases, including 189 recoveries and 10 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, an Alba resident and four people from Mineola, according to NET Health.
Anderson County has 510 cases, including 199 recoveries and deaths of five Palestine residents, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County has 621 cases, including 161 recoveries and nine deaths. The county’s virus death toll includes four Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank and Trinidad, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County cases has 368 cases, including 113 recoveries and five deaths. The county’s death count includes a Canton resident, two Grand Saline residents, Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman, NET Health data shows.
Rains County has 51 diagnoses, including 13 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
In Cherokee County, there are 953 cases, including 707 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The deaths are a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,446 cases, 1,909 are in Tyler, 104 in Flint, 111 in Whitehouse, 161 in Lindale, 41 in Troup, 39 in Bullard, three in Overton, 19 in Arp, 19 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 24 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and seven in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 466 cases
21-40, 877 cases
41-59, 613 cases
60-79, 396 cases
80 and over, 94 cases
Regarding gender, 1,149 are men and 1,297 are women.
As of Wednesday, Smith County has 291 positive antigen tests, NET Health said. A positive result from an antigen test is considered a probable case of COVID-19 until a person receives a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. A person who has a positive PCR test has an active COVID-19 infection. Someone who receives both a positive antigen test and PCR test will only be counted once, NET Health said.
Smith County Jail
According to the TCJS, one inmate and 14 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.