For the second day in a row, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported two COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Smith County death toll to 26.
The new fatalities are two Tyler women, ages 87 and 89, NET Health said.
The health district also recorded in 17 virus cases in Smith County for a new cumulative count of 2,612, including 761 recoveries and the 26 deaths.
Recoveries rose by one on Tuesday.
The previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County were 17 people from Tyler, two each from Lindale and Whitehouse, and one each from Bullard, Arp, Troup, Kilgore and Hideaway.
A total of 145 East Texas patients are receiving treatment for the virus at Tyler hospitals, which is down by one since Monday.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Mineola ISD COVID-19 cases
Also on Tuesday, Superintendent Cody Mize announced on Facebook a Mineola Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and the high school volleyball team is under quarantine.
Mize said the middle school employee with COVID-19 has minor symptoms and they have self-quarantined. This person’s last contact with a student or other employee was last Saturday. At that time, the employee had no symptoms.
This case is separate from a high school employee who tested positive for the virus last week, Mize said.
Three other high school employees are quarantined as well as the high school volleyball team. High school volleyball games and practices have been suspended through Aug. 18, Mize said.
“To our knowledge, none of these individuals have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19, but the health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority,” he said.
Mize said all Mineola ISD campuses continue to be cleaned daily and operations at the middle and high schools will continue as usual.
Other counties
In Gregg County, COVID-19 recoveries greatly exceeded new cases on Tuesday. The county recorded 58 recoveries and 16 new virus cases, and no new deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Gregg County has 1,675 cumulative cases, including 425 recoveries and 29 deaths.
Anderson County has 582 cumulative cases, including the deaths of six Palestine residents and 199 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County has 657 total cases, including 222 recoveries and the 11 deaths, according to NET Health. The Henderson County deaths include five Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank, Trinidad and Gun Barrel City, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County has 432 cumulative cases, including 161 recoveries and the 11 deaths. Previous deaths include four Canton residents, two Grand Saline residents, three Edgewood residents and one person each from Murchison and Wills Point, according to NET Health.
Wood County has 345 cases, including 230 recoveries and 11 deaths. The county’s death count includes five Winnsboro residents, five Mineola residents and an Alba resident, according to NET Health.
Rains County has 51 diagnoses, including 19 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point, NET Health reported.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,612 cases, 2,028 are in Tyler, 109 in Flint, 125 in Whitehouse, 173 in Lindale, 43 in Troup, 45 in Bullard, five in Overton, 19 in Arp, 23 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 26 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and eight in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 490 cases
21-40, 926 cases
41-59, 658 cases
60-79, 427 cases
80 and over, 111 cases
Regarding gender, 1,214 are men and 1,383 are women.
Smith County Jail
According to the TCJS, seven inmates and 14 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Monday
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.