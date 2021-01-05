Smith County reported 179 confirmed and probable virus cases on Tuesday for a total of 13,339.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said there are 7,458 confirmed cases and 5,881 probable.
A total of 317 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Of the 222 deaths, 151 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 71 probable deaths.
There are 5,040 confirmed recoveries and 2,606 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,266 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 3,204, NET Health reported.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, seven detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 7,183 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,298 confirmed and 2,885 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,038, while there are 1,319 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 143, which includes 81 confirmed deaths and 62 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,848 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,574 confirmed and 1,274 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 68. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,662, and there are 663 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,592 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,537 confirmed and 1,055 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,054, and 527 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 49, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,525 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,598 confirmed and 927 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,194, and probable recoveries are at 508, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 62. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,177 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,250 confirmed and 927 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,030, and there are 675 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 60. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 553 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 268 confirmed and 285 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 158, and there are 146 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.