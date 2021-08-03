The Smith County Commissioners Court gave out on Tuesday Community Hero Awards to local churches and organizations for providing citizens of the county places to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts passed out awards to these organizations at the regular court meeting.
“I'm very grateful for what you and your churches did for our county and our community in its time of need,” Hampton said. “Although others desired but were unable to meet the requirements, God provided a place where his work could manifest. Thank you individually and collectively for all you do for your community.”
For 30 years, Hampton has been working in health care. She said that vaccines are given for mumps, chickenpox and everything else. While there is no guarantee on what people get, she said with the COVID-19 vaccine if people get it, their symptoms will not be as severe.
She added people should help others in their community when the need arises, and that is exactly what these organizations stepped up and did.
Without the help of Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance Executive Director Nancy Rangel, Texas Department of State Health Services program manager Derrick Choice and Roberts, Hampton said she would not have been able to accomplish what she did with COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
Churches and organizations that received Community Hero awards for having vaccine clinics in 2021 include:
- St. Louis Baptist Church, Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr.
- St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Father Luis Larrea
- New Zion Baptist Church Winona, Rev. Dr. S.L. Curry
- Brooks Ranch and Event Center, Shannah Cole Brooks
- North Tenneha Church of Christ, Rev. Dr. Edward Robinson
- New Hope Bullard Baptist Church, Rev. Vincent Bowie Sr.
- Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Archie Hicks, D.J. Ford and Carolyn Ford
Churches and organizations that opened their doors for COVID-19 testing from 2020 to 2021 include:
- New Life Community Church, Pastor Vernon Robertson
- North Tenneha Church of Christ, Dr. Edward Robinson
- St. James CME Church, Rev. Brian Lightner
- St. Louis Baptist Church, Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr.
- St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Father Luis Larrea
- Tyler Senior Center
At the meeting, the commissioners also held a final workshop discussing the road and bridge infrastructure project phase two.
There have been five public meetings about phase two of this project that have provided commissioners with a lot of good comments to apply. The plan for phase two will continue to be a working draft, changing as needed throughout the project, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
“There will never be a moment where we say, ‘alright this is set in stone forever and it's not going to move,’” he said. “It would be foolish to do that three years out because there are always road and bridge issues that come up unanticipated.”
Currently, the plan is to still ask $45 million of the public, Moran said. There have been more roads added that the county officials want to get done in phase two, so this will raise the cost which will have to be covered in cash.
Next week, the court will be asked to take a record vote calling the November 2021 bond election for $45 million.
There are some differences in phase two compared to phase one of the road and bridge bond project, Frank Davis, Smith County engineer, said. Phase one had two categories of major reconstruction and overlay while phase two will include major reconstruction, roadway stabilization with overlay and mix overlay projects.
The project has grown from around the cost of $52.7 million overall to almost $56 million with all of the additional improvements we have recognized that need to be done, Davis said.
In total, all of the improved roads will equal about 282 miles of roadway.
The commissioners also approved to adjust the adopted detention pay scale on the fiscal year 2022 budget to allow for the addition of a kitchen manager at the jail.
“As you all recall in our budget discussions, the sheriff's office has decided to go towards doing inmate food service themselves and away from outside contractors,” Moran said. “In order to do this, we need to get a good kitchen manager over there.”
The goal is to have the kitchen manager in place before Oct. 1 to ensure things are running smoothly, he said. The reclassification to the budget will be made on Aug. 15 to make this possible.
Lt. Justin Bell, who oversees the north jail operations, said that the addition of a kitchen manager would allow proper supervision over kitchen operations.
The kitchen manager would have duties, such as ensuring all meals are prepared in a timely manner, ensuring food is used before expiration, ordering food from vendors, confirming staff is working well and keeping the space clean and more.
The salary for the kitchen manager will be $63,511.