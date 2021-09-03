Smith County is updating its website to ensure people with impaired vision or hearing know where to find aids at county buildings following an agreement with the Eastern District of Texas federal court.
The agreement under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was announced on Friday, was made in light of a complaint a hearing-impaired person made against Smith County. The issue was filed with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The complaint accused Smith County, which provides services, programs, and activities in its county courthouse, of not taking appropriate steps for communications with the deaf and hearing-impaired to be as effective as communications between those without hearing impairment, the Eastern District of Texas statement said.
Under the ADA, public entities like Smith County provide appropriate auxiliary aids and services, when needed, to give individuals with disabilities an "equal opportunity to participate in, and enjoy the benefits of, a service, program, or activity, including those in a courthouse," according to the Eastern District of Texas announcement.
After a review of courthouse policies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas determined the county did not fully comply with Title II of the ADA. The United States and Smith County identified the areas of non-compliance and worked together to implement the resolution.
In addition to updating its website, Smith County will provide training related to the provision of auxiliary aids or services to the courthouse staff and the county will make sure sufficient auxiliary aids or services are available at the courthouse as required by the 2010 ADA Standards, according to the announcement.
“Deaf and hearing-impaired individuals are entitled to full and equal opportunities to effectively communicate with, and to benefit from, all services, programs and activities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We commend Smith County for their full cooperation with this investigation and their commitment to ensuring that deaf and hearing-impaired community members are provided effective communication and auxiliary services.”
For more information about the ADA, visit ada.gov or call toll-free ADA Information Line at (800) 514-0301 or (800) 514-0383 (TTY). ADA complaints may be filed online at http://www.ada.gov/complaint.