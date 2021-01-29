Since Jan. 31 falls on a Sunday this year, those mailing their property tax payments must have them postmarked on or before Monday, February 1. You can make payments online, in person or through the Tax Office’s new drop-box in Tyler until Monday, Feb. 1.
In October, Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber’s office mailed out 186,000 total property tax statements. The bills are due upon receipt, and must be paid online, walked in, dropped in the drop box or mailed.
Taxpayers are encouraged to go online at publictax.smith-county.com to pay their tax bills, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said.
When you pay online with an e-check (bank account and routing numbers are needed), it is free. You can skip the line at the Tax Office and do not have to pay postage, Barber said. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to make sure all accounts are included and banking information is correct to avoid additional fees.
Barber asked that when dropping off property tax payments in the drop box, people write their phone numbers on the envelope so the Tax Office can call them if any issues come up or questions need answered. They will not accept cash left in the drop box, he added.
There is a sign pointing to the drop box, which is on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building, located at 1517 W. Front St. in Tyler.
The Tax Office also takes payments in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. A 2.5 percent fee is added to debit or credit card payments.
Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due.
Once delinquent, 7 percent penalties and interest are added to what is due. Those fees increase by 2 percent for each month payments are late. If the property taxes are not paid by July 1, there are 33 percent in penalty, interest and collection fees added to the account, Barber said.
For those who have paid off their mortgage company within the last year, and who have not received a property tax bill directly, Barber asks them to call his office as soon as possible.
Everyone who owns property in the state of Texas owes property taxes unless exempted by law, he said.
The Tax Office in the Cotton Belt Building, is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property tax payments can also be made in person at the Tax Office Substations, at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale; and in Noonday, at 15405 Highway 155 South.
For more information, call 903-590-2920 or visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor/property-taxes