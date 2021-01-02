Smith County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix announced he will not seek a fourth term as county commissioner.
Nix, who has served in the role since 2011, was most recently elected in 2018, and his current four-year term will end in 2022.
He made the statement on his Facebook on Thursday ahead of the new year.
"With two years left, I’m making this announcement at this time so that qualified individuals could consider this position," Nix said. "I’ve enjoyed my time being your commissioner but feel it’s time to let another serve. I also believe in term limits, so I’m term limiting myself."
In his statement, he noted that he hasn't "closed the door on running for another public office" and said to "stay tuned."
He thanked the citizens of Precinct 2 for electing him three times as commissioner. His precinct embodies the southeast portion of Smith County, including the cities of Troup, Arp, Whitehouse and portions of Tyler.
Nix was born in Tyler and raised in Whitehouse. He is managing partner of Nix Roses and president of Nix Landscape Supply Inc.