Several Smith County police officers gained both classroom and hands-on knowledge this week in a program that can be a life-saver for families who have loved ones experiencing dementia, autism and other cognitive impairments.
Over Thursday and Friday, eight officers from Tyler, Bullard and Lindale police departments and the Smith County Sheriff's Office became certified in Project Lifesaver – a program that uses radio frequency technology to track down people who have wandered away from their caregiver using a transmitter bracelet.
Project Lifesaver, which has been used in Smith County for 17 years, works in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The alliance oversees the client list for the program and other administrative duties.
Craig Christopherson, a Project Lifesaver trainer from New Braunfels Police Department, used both written tests and hands-on practical learning to teach the officers how to use radio frequency tracking equipment.
Officers conducted classroom training at the United Way of Smith County in the Women’s Building, and worked with the tracker and transmitters at Faulkner Park to practice with the equipment and their investigative skills.
"It's been great," he said. "These guys have done really well."
The sheriff's office and Tyler police have been a part of the program for years, while Lindale and Bullard police departments are just getting involved. They will then be able to train other officers in their departments as well as officers from the Whitehouse Police Department, who will receive training in the coming weeks, Christopherson said.
The local law enforcement agencies are receiving the latest digital technology thanks to funding from the 911 District of Smith County.
Christopherson said the bracelet worn by a person who wanders increases their chances of being found greatly.
"The biggest thing is it gives the caregiver a peace of mind," he said.
For Tyler Police Department officer Scott Behrand, the mission of Project Lifesaver is personal, as his mom was just diagnosed with dementia and his son has Asperger's syndrome.
"This may be something I'll be dealing with in the future," Behrand said of his mother's diagnosis.
He said his son would often wander away as a child, and a program like this would provide peace mind for parents.
At the training, he was able to access the transmitter bracelet and tracking device to better understand the program.
"It gives us hands-on training and absolutely gives us confidence in equipment," Behrand said. "You wouldn't believe how proficient this is and how this expands our capabilities and achieves a successful mission of bringing loved ones back."
He encourages anyone who has a loved one affected by wandering to look into Project Lifesaver. He noted that instead of hours or days, officers can narrow their search time down to minutes.
"I couldn't think of a more rewarding experience than to bring someone their loved one that's been lost," he said.
Lindale Police Department Lt. Mike Lazarine said his department is brand new to Project Lifesaver and Thursday and Friday were the first days of hands-on outdoor training.
"Our town is growing and we're starting to have a lot more elderly move in," Lazarine said, adding that the tech will help if a person is missing due to wandering. "Knowing we have the equipment, we can get on it."
By going out into the field, Lazarine said officers are gaining faith in machines and how they can help people.
"It's been nice to see that we can go out and put it into a practical situation," he said.
Lazarine will now be taking the information and technology back with him to teach Lindale police officers.
Bullard Police Department Detective John Hill said it's exciting to be a part of Project Lifesaver and that the training will be nice to have as a proactive measure to protect area elderly residents.
"It was amazing to see the equipment work so well," Hill said. "We want to make sure we offer our citizens safety."
He noted with the addition of an assisted living facility in Bullard makes Project Lifesaver even more important.
"It's something we felt the need to offer to those citizens if they choose to use it," Hill said.
In Bullard, there are also plans to bring back the knowledge and equipment to other officers.
Project Lifesaver is available to anyone with dementia and cognitive disorders who have a tendency to wander. To enroll a loved one in the program, contact the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County at (903) 509-8323.