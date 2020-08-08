As Smith County plans to lower its property tax rate by a penny, residents will be able to voice their concerns to the Smith County Commissioners Court over the proposed tax rate and budget at a public hearing Tuesday evening.
According to the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget filed by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, the tax rate could be 33.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is down from 2020’s 34.5 cents per $100 valuation.
The commissioners court is set to host a budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.
With this proposed tax cut, the county would take in less revenue from property taxes in 2021 compared to 2020. The only new funds from property taxes would come from new property development.
The 2021 proposed budget would raise $1,020,277 or 1.67% more in property tax revenue compared to 2020. The new property added to the tax roll this year would produce $1,385,129 if the tax rate was not lowered by one cent.
“Cutting property taxes below the no-new-revenue rate is a rarity with governmental entities, and it is especially so during this time when the county’s property tax rate is already among one of the lowest in Texas and its other sources of revenue such as sales tax revenue, fines and fees, and interest are decreasing significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moran said.
In addition to cutting property taxes, Moran said Smith County elected officials, department heads and the county auditor’s office have all worked hard to trim their budgets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moran believes the county can make it through the economic impacts of COVID-19 without financially burdening property tax owners. The quality of services for citizens will also not be affected because of the county’s healthy financial condition, strong reserve fund, and the choice to delay needed capital improvement projects and expenditures this year, he said.
One of the delays this year is the previously planned bond for a new courthouse. The bond election was scheduled for the November election.
Moran proposed the transfer of $1.8 million from the capital improvement projects fund to the general fund to cover revenue decreases. The budget also proposes using $2.2 million from the Road and Bridge Department fund reserves to support road and bridge maintenance to make sure infrastructure is not negatively affected under this year’s budget.
The budget proposal also cuts a number of general operating expenses under local control and reduces fleet expenditures from $1.2 million to under $400,000. Fleet expenditures go toward county vehicles, such as the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Moran said the county’s employee count will decrease from 865 to 862. Some employees vacated their positions and replacements are not being filled at this time. Other positions are being reclassified to cover needs within the sheriff’s office and Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
While there will not be across-the-board cost of living adjustments or salary increases for employees in this budget, employees will not be required to make an additional contribution toward health insurance and their health benefits will remain steady.
“Because of these deep cuts and delayed capital improvement needs, next year’s budget will likewise be challenging, but experience has shown that the cuts we made this year will help us better face those challenges next year,” Moran said. “My hope is that the economy will rebound in short fashion and we can return to normal in a manner consistent with the continued dedication to sound fiscal policy and transparency that have been our hallmarks for several years.”
Commissioners have been working on the budget since late June by holding workshops and getting public input.
After being filed with County Clerk’s Office, the commissioner’s court will hold meetings for the public to address the tax rate and budget before adoption of both on Aug. 25.
Fiscal year 2021 begins Oct. 1.