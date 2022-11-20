The Smith County Peace Officers Association has donated almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to People Attempting to Help (PATH).
The donation was presented to PATH on Wednesday.
Donations were collected at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Courthouse, Smith County Annex Building, Smith County Emergency Operations Center, Smith County Juvenile Probation, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Tyler Police Department over a period of time leading up to Thanksgiving.
Smith County Peace Officers Association also collected donations at their monthly luncheons.
DPS Sgt. Bundy, SCSO Sgt. Larry Christian, SCSO Lt. Matt Lazarine, Smith County Communications Director Casey Murphy, Smith County Juvenile Probation Supervisor Alfred Nelson, Juvenile Probation Officer Tony Walker and Tyler Police Lt. Jon Thornhill were honored to assist in the collection and delivery, according to Christian.
"Due to the generosity of employees from the various agencies, we were able to deliver almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items,” he said. “As President of the SCPOA, I am proud of everyone involved and our ability to help out the community.”
“We encourage all of our Smith County citizens to donate to PATH during this critical time of need,” Christian added.
Donations can be dropped off at the PATH office located at 402 West Front Street.