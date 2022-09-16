Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning his position to take a job as police chief at San Augustine ISD.
“As most of you may know, I have resigned from office as Constable Precinct 5 of Smith County,” McClenny said in a statement released Friday morning from the county. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a School Administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with an opportunity to interview and was offered the Police Chief’s position at San Augustine ISD. This decision is a family decision and Kena and I are truly grateful for the doors that God has opened for us.”
McClenny has been Precinct 5 Constable, which serves the Lindale and Hideaway area, for six years, according to the county.
McClenny's law enforcement career spans 21 years, including working for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in the Patrol Division, as property detective and in the narcotics division; as well as police chief for Van ISD and a school resource officer in Lindale. Before that, he worked as an EMT at East Texas Medical Center, a volunteer firefighter in Lindale, and worked in the oil and gas industry as a health safety security and environmental consultant.
His resignation as Pct. 5 constable is effective Oct. 5.
“I cannot express the deep appreciation toward other elected officials and to the citizens of Smith County and I truly thank each and every one of you,” McClenny said. “Lindale and Hideaway Lake, you have been my home. I will be back often and I am thankful for the love and support you have given me throughout my entire life and I am thankful.”
McClenny has enjoyed serving the community where he grew up.
“Once an Eagle, always an Eagle,” he added.
After McClenny leaves office, the Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim Constable to serve the remainder of his term.