Smith County commissioners honored Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger on Tuesday for four decades of service to the county.
“I hope my service to my faith, country and community will continue,” Shamburger said in a statement. “It has been and continues to be an honor, and I am grateful, to serve the people of Smith County for over half my life. God bless Texas and God bless Smith County.”
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said in his last six years as county judge, he has not recognized a county employee for 40 years of service.
“Forty years is pretty special, and we certainly appreciate that effort and that service,” Moran said.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin spoke Tuesday about Shamburger’s years of service.
Before becoming JP, Shamburger received a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Tyler, ran a gas station and served in the Army, Dunklin said.
“I believe in the past 40 years, you’ve made a positive difference in our county,” Dunklin said about Shamburger.
Shamburger has served with 21 commissioners and six county judges during his tenure and was a Democrat for 20 years and a Republican for the last 20.
“I don’t know what you’re going to do the next 20 years — maybe serve as an independent,” Dunklin said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said she wanted to personally thank Shamburger for his service.
“Whether Mitch was a Democrat or Republican, Mitch has always been the same,” Hampton said. “I knew Mitch long before I sat in this seat, and no matter when we called him, he has always been available to answer. He would help you no matter what — if a person was in need, Mitch was there.”
While it has not always been easy, Shamburger said in a statement that he enjoyed the “challenges” of politics.
“I have had many great employees over the years, and most have stuck with me through thick and thin,” Shamburger said. “I have enjoyed working with most elected officials, including (the late) Constable Dale Geddie, who proved to me one person can make a big difference in a short time.”
In his free time, Shamburger is in a band called Proven Justice, is an author and enjoys traveling.
He said he plans to retire when his term ends Dec. 31.
Republican Curtis Wulf is facing Democrat Randy Hawkins in November for the Pct. 4 justice of the peace position.
Other employees recognized Tuesday for their years of service were:
- Jennifer Lowrance, court reporter for 7th District Court:15 years
- Jason Davisson, information technology employee: 15 years
- Justin Bell, sheriff’s office employee:10 years
- Jacob Harper, sheriff’s office employee: Five years
- Dalton Taylor, sheriff’s office employee: Five years
Also during Tuesday's meeting, commissioners granted access to the Copperas Cove Police Department for the use of technology maintained by the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) in Tyler.
Smith County has an agreement with the Electronic Recovery and Access to Data Group to add advanced technology to the center that helps combat financial crimes. Part of the agreement allows the county to team with other law enforcement agencies across the state to share data and information through the new system.
Entities now with access to this technology include the Copperas Cove Police Department, the city of San Marcos, the city of Farmers Branch, the city of Dickinson and the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.