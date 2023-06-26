An online auction of Smith County surplus vehicles and other items opened to bidders June 22.

People can find the auction at www.renebates.com, ending July 6.

In-person viewing of the items is available by appointment, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 26, or Friday, June 30, at 302 E. Line St.

Call 903-590-4726 to make an appointment.

Surplus items in the auction include:

· Five GMC Sierras

· Ford Van

· Chevrolet Van

· Ford F-150

· Nine Chevrolet Tahoes

· Five Chevrolet Silverados

· Chevrolet Impala

· Two Pontiac G6

· Harley Davidson Motorcycle

· Cadillac Escalade

· Conex Container

· Safe

· Law Books

· Office Furniture and Equipment

· Emergency Vehicle Accessories and Emergency Equipment

· Tables and Chairs

