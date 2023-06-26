An online auction of Smith County surplus vehicles and other items opened to bidders June 22.
People can find the auction at www.renebates.com, ending July 6.
In-person viewing of the items is available by appointment, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 26, or Friday, June 30, at 302 E. Line St.
Call 903-590-4726 to make an appointment.
Surplus items in the auction include:
· Five GMC Sierras
· Ford Van
· Chevrolet Van
· Ford F-150
· Nine Chevrolet Tahoes
· Five Chevrolet Silverados
· Chevrolet Impala
· Two Pontiac G6
· Harley Davidson Motorcycle
· Cadillac Escalade
· Conex Container
· Safe
· Law Books
· Office Furniture and Equipment
· Emergency Vehicle Accessories and Emergency Equipment
· Tables and Chairs