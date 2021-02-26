Smith County officials have continued to receive and distribute water this week that was delivered to East Texas by military planes sent by the state of Texas.
Government agencies, including cities, counties and school districts, as well as nonprofits and other various organizations throughout the region, requested water from the state following last week’s winter storm.
As of Friday, water has been distributed to the following agencies and organizations:
- Henderson, Cherokee, Van Zandt Wood and Rusk counties
- the cities of Eustace, Athens, Mineola, Willis Point, Palestine and Grand Saline
- Tyler, Athens, Eustace, Fruitvale, Willis Point, Whitehouse and Jacksonville ISDs
- Northeast Tyler Public Health District, Red Cross, Troup Fire Department, Whitehouse Fire Department, CAMP V in Tyler, Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler, Refuge of Light in Tyler, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler, Rose Valley Apartments in Tyler, Cornerstone and HOPE in Jacksonville
The first C-130 was flown by the Texas Air National Guard and delivered 14 pallets of water on Sunday. Smith County Road and Bridge crews transported the water to a county facility that has been storing supplies for the region.
On Monday and Tuesday, C-130s delivered 14 pallets of water each day. On Wednesday, a C-130 delivered 20 pallets of ready-to-eat meals.
On Thursday, two of the planes came into the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, which brought 14 pallets of water. The ready-to-eat meals delivered a day before, were loaded back onto one of the planes to be delivered to another region.
Each time the planes brought more supplies, the Road and Bridge crews were helped by Tyler airport personnel to load the water and food in Road and Bridge haul truck, which was then taken to a Road and Bridge facility, where Emergency Services District No. 2 personnel helped unload it.
Some of the agencies picked up the pallets of water they needed, while others were delivered by the Texas National Guard.