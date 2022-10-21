Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County.
Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. “No foul play is suspected.”
Fire Departments from Noonday, Flint and Bullard, as well as Coffee City in neighboring Henderson County, arrived to find Hilton dead.
A second person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and was treated and released.
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.