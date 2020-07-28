As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Smith County, contact tracing has become more difficult for the Northeast Texas Public Health District to manage.
On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement between Smith County and NET Health to use office space in the county annex. The space would provide room for NET Health contact tracers to collect data.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said there is a need for more contact tracers to help prevent further spread. As of July 28, there are 2,222 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Smith County, including 512 recoveries and 14 deaths.
“It’s a matter of priority at this time,” Moran said.
The county annex exercise room will be partially divided to give space for contact tracers to collect data. The county will use $11,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide Google Chromebooks and phones for the contact tracers. The agreement and funding both run through Dec. 31, Moran said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contact tracing is a process used by health departments to identify people who have an infectious disease and those who have come in contact with them in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. With the COVID-19 pandemic, people with COVID-19 are asked to isolate and those they’ve been nearby should quarantine at home.
Russell Hopkins, who leads NET Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness and oversees contact tracing, said having a place to input data related to contact tracing will help close the gap.
“Passage of this helps ensure the safety of the contact tracers,” Hopkins said. “This provides us a safer environment.”