Mental health professionals gathered Friday in Tyler to share and the discuss the resources they provide.
Sandra Brazil-Hamilton, Smith County Jail diversion coordinator and National Alliance on Mental Health president, organized the meting at the Rose Garden Center.
A representative from each organization spoke about what it offers clients and then answered questions.
Some mental health resources in Smith County and nearby areas include:
Smith County Clubhouse
The Smith County Clubhouse helps adults with mental illness.
“We empower them to take an active role in their own recovery,'' said Smith County Clubhouse Executive Director Shannon Pruden. “We help them to come in and build confidence, develop skills, create friendships and a support system to help them on their road to recovery.”
The organization approaches recovery through three components: people, place and purpose, according to its website. Rather than providing treatment or medications, Clubhouse provides opportunities for personal growth and connecting with others.
“Smith County Clubhouse is really about creating an intentional community to support each other,” Pruden said.
Programs at each Clubhouse differ, Pruden said, adding that members decide what programs will be offered.
For information, visit www.scclubhouse.org .
Champions for Children
The organization provides education, mentoring, tools and support to caregivers, teachers and parents to help children reach their full potential, according to the Champions for Children website.
Champions for Children focus on child care providers, parents and guardians and education. Some services provided include classroom observations, the brain gym, counseling, Autism education and resources and more.
To learn more, visit championsforchildren.org .
National Alliance on Mental Illness Tyler
National Alliance on Mental illness is “The nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness,” said NAMI Tyler Executive Director Franxesca Karst.
NAMI aims to help those with mental illness have quality of life through support, education and advocacy.
“What's really special about NAMI is its a peer-led organization,” Karst said. “All of the support groups and education classes are led by an individual who has been through those situations.”
For information, visit namityler.org/local-resources .
Mission Partner Services
This organization offers intensive outpatient treatment through Outlook180, according to the Mission partner Services website.
Outlook180 group provides treatment to teach coping skills and help clients through different stages of life. Intensive outpatient therapy is effective for relieving stress, teaching and reinforcing healthy coping strategies, promoting resilience and more, according to the website.
To learn more, visit missionpartnerservices.com .
Community Healthcore of Tyler
Community Healthcore provides mental, emotional and behavioral health services to Northeast Texas residents to help them through recovery, becoming resilient and empowered.
The website says, “We promote the dignity of each individual. Our work enables adults to live more independent, fulfilling, and productive lives, children to be more resilient, and families to be healthier.”
Some services offered include mental health, substance abuse, mental health first aid, primary care, veterans services, supportive housing and more.
To learn more, visit communityhealthcore.com .
Oceans Behavioral Hospital Longview
Oceans Behavioral Health is dedicated to helping people experiencing depression, schizophrenia, dementia, substance abuse and other mental health issues.
Treatment plans are individualized for each patient, but services everyone receives includes daily monitoring by clinical staff, mental health education, medication education and management, diagnosis and symptom education and more.
To learn more, visit oceanshealthcare.com/ohc-location/longview/ .
Primrose Health Solutions
Based in DeSoto, Primrose Health Solutions serves 28 counties, including Smith County.
According to its website, PHS provides numerous integrative services for people with mental illness in the communities they serve, PHS provides clients with person-centered recovery planning, meaning it provides solutions based on individual preferences, needs and values.
Some services offered include assisted living, host home, recovery manager, psychological rehabilitation, peer support, substance use disorder services and more.
For information, visit primrosehealth.solutions/ .