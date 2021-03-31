To help local college students pursuing health care careers, the Smith County Medical Society Alliance gave $290,000 in scholarship money to Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler on Tuesday evening.
The alliance hosted its annual Doctors' Day Celebration at True Vine Brewing Co. to give $145,000 to each college for Allied Health scholarships.
Doctors’ Day, which is celebrated annually on March 30, was established to recognize physicians for what they do to help patients, community members and society as a whole.
Typically, SCMSA raises funding through book fair sales, but this year, the organization sold its building, which led to greater scholarship revenue and allowed the scholarships to be permanently endowed.
"We ended up selling our building and so the proceeds from selling our building went to (scholarships)," Joi Smith, SCMSA president, said. "So we put the building on the market and it sold the next day."
The alliance then donated the book fair books to several nonprofits, schools and other groups, such as Camp V, Tyler ISD, the Literacy Council of Tyler, Tyler Public Library and others.
The book fair began in 1969 as a community service and scholarship fundraiser by selling gently used books and accessible prices.
"For these 52 years, the medical alliance has thoroughly loved the book fair and our customers and giving to the community and then giving students these scholarships," Smith said.
Tyler Junior College President Dr. Juan Mejia said it's great to receive a gift from a great organization filled with TJC friends and supporters like SCMSA.
"It's more than just organization we know, we have friends," Mejia said. "Joi Smith is a friend, the board they're our friends and to have them focus on education, which is the greatest equalizer that allows people to have social mobility, regional prosperity, economic development is a real win for the entire community. And we are grateful to no end. We commit to using these funds for scholarships so the students can benefit and have degree obtainment, and therefore improve the betterment of our region."
Mejia added that this kind of synergy between the colleges and SCMSA is "going to create the East Texas miracle that no other community can parallel."
"There's not a more philanthropic region in the entire world than here, but this is an prime example of what the East Texas miracle looks like," he said.
UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun said the university is extremely grateful for the SCMSA's gift and the alliance's support of UT Tyler students.
“The health care industry is robust in the East Texas region and getting stronger with the future medical school at UT Tyler," Calhoun said. "We sincerely appreciate the generosity and foresight of such great partners as the alliance.”