Screenshot 2022-04-11 215916.jpg

Front row seated from left, David Fletcher, Gail Bean, Lynette Sewell, Tammie Gibson, Morgan Wood (Class 27), Trudy Haynes; Back row standing L-R: Brandon Pate, Sean Czehowski, Asa Johnson, Diane Lestor, Jolana Damkroger, Judy Braman, Stephanie Osborn, Colleen Huntsberger, Holly Pritchett, Beth Guinn, Ginger Sawyer, Ivy Greening. Not pictured: Sara Emry-Arthur, Dan Gerber.

 Courtesy

The Smith County Master Gardeners Association recently celebrated the graduating class of 2022 at an annual awards luncheon on April 7.

"We are proud to announce all 19 interns of Class 28 have successfully completed the comprehensive classroom training and volunteer fulfillments required to obtain their Master Gardener certification," the organization said.

Class 28 includes: Gail Bean, Judy Braman, Shawn Czehowski, Jolana Damkroger, Sara Emry-Arthur, David Fletcher, Dan Gerber, Tammie Gibson, Ivy Greening, Beth Guinn, Trudy Haynes, Colleen Huntsberger, Asa Johnson, Diane Lestor, Stephanie Osborn, Brandon Pate, Holly Pritchett, Ginger Sawyer and Lynette Sewell. Morgan Wood of Class 27 certified as a full Master Gardener after having to take time off for family needs.

Awards were also presented to members for SCMG activities and projects in 2021:

Master Gardener of the Year - Project - Brenda Strong, From Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale Master Gardener of the year - Hours - Lenka Johnson (285 hours)

Intern of the Year - projects - Ivy Greening

Intern of the Year - Hours - Dan Gerber & Lynette Sewell (93-plus hours from September, 2021 through March 2022)

Lifetime Membership was awarded to: Martin Davis (posthumously), Jean Smith, and Susan Stone. Milestone Awards were given as follows:

15 Years - Betty Conejo, Anne Pattullo, Jim Showen, and Laquita Showen

20 Years - Mary Hamlin and Lenka Johnson

25 Years - Kathy Ballow

Project of the Year - SCMG Mentor Program - Heather Stephens & Chris Cochran Public Awareness Award - Paul Wick (Speakers Bureau) and Terri Gerber (MG Web Site and YouTube Channel)

Social Media Award - Andie Rathbone

No Problem Award - Elizabeth Waldrop

Helping Hand Award - Jeff Brown

R&D Award - Charlie Colman (Overton Experimental Trials)

Youth Award - Becky Wade (Griffin Elementary School Gardens)

New Initiative Award - Susan Buntz (Rose Garden Guides) and Debbie Taylor (Greenhouse) Golden Glove Award - Katy Barone (Shade Garden)

Certificates of Appreciation were given to:

Mary Hamlin (VMS administration)

Janet Burns – (Bulb cleaning & trimming for the bulb sale)

Marth Fowler - Superstar Section of IDEA Garden

Betsy Browder - Work in all the gardens in the Tyler Botanical Garden

Betty Atchley - IDEA Garden

Ann Smith - Volunteer Coordinator

The President's Award was given to Debby Watkins

Friends of Smith County Master Gardeners Awards were given to:

Glass Recreation Center (City of Tyler)

David Rasco (ETX State Fair)

Dale Wade (Griffin Elementary School)

Greg Grant, Smith County Horticultural Agent for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service presented the Agent's Award to Mary Jo Madden.

If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact 903-590-2994 or https://txmg.org/smith/contact.

The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags