The Smith County Master Gardeners Association recently celebrated the graduating class of 2022 at an annual awards luncheon on April 7.
"We are proud to announce all 19 interns of Class 28 have successfully completed the comprehensive classroom training and volunteer fulfillments required to obtain their Master Gardener certification," the organization said.
Class 28 includes: Gail Bean, Judy Braman, Shawn Czehowski, Jolana Damkroger, Sara Emry-Arthur, David Fletcher, Dan Gerber, Tammie Gibson, Ivy Greening, Beth Guinn, Trudy Haynes, Colleen Huntsberger, Asa Johnson, Diane Lestor, Stephanie Osborn, Brandon Pate, Holly Pritchett, Ginger Sawyer and Lynette Sewell. Morgan Wood of Class 27 certified as a full Master Gardener after having to take time off for family needs.
Awards were also presented to members for SCMG activities and projects in 2021:
Master Gardener of the Year - Project - Brenda Strong, From Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale Master Gardener of the year - Hours - Lenka Johnson (285 hours)
Intern of the Year - projects - Ivy Greening
Intern of the Year - Hours - Dan Gerber & Lynette Sewell (93-plus hours from September, 2021 through March 2022)
Lifetime Membership was awarded to: Martin Davis (posthumously), Jean Smith, and Susan Stone. Milestone Awards were given as follows:
15 Years - Betty Conejo, Anne Pattullo, Jim Showen, and Laquita Showen
20 Years - Mary Hamlin and Lenka Johnson
25 Years - Kathy Ballow
Project of the Year - SCMG Mentor Program - Heather Stephens & Chris Cochran Public Awareness Award - Paul Wick (Speakers Bureau) and Terri Gerber (MG Web Site and YouTube Channel)
Social Media Award - Andie Rathbone
No Problem Award - Elizabeth Waldrop
Helping Hand Award - Jeff Brown
R&D Award - Charlie Colman (Overton Experimental Trials)
Youth Award - Becky Wade (Griffin Elementary School Gardens)
New Initiative Award - Susan Buntz (Rose Garden Guides) and Debbie Taylor (Greenhouse) Golden Glove Award - Katy Barone (Shade Garden)
Certificates of Appreciation were given to:
Mary Hamlin (VMS administration)
Janet Burns – (Bulb cleaning & trimming for the bulb sale)
Marth Fowler - Superstar Section of IDEA Garden
Betsy Browder - Work in all the gardens in the Tyler Botanical Garden
Betty Atchley - IDEA Garden
Ann Smith - Volunteer Coordinator
The President's Award was given to Debby Watkins
Friends of Smith County Master Gardeners Awards were given to:
Glass Recreation Center (City of Tyler)
David Rasco (ETX State Fair)
Dale Wade (Griffin Elementary School)
Greg Grant, Smith County Horticultural Agent for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service presented the Agent's Award to Mary Jo Madden.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact 903-590-2994 or https://txmg.org/smith/contact.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.