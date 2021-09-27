Tuesday Sept 28 is National Voter Registration Day and Smith County Elections Office will have locations throughout the county for people to get registered.
National Voters Registration day started in 2012 and is held annually on the fourth Tuesday in Sept. Volunteers and organizations in the County come together to raise awareness for voter registration and the opportunities available to registered voters.
To make registering to vote easier, each site will be manned by volunteer trained deputy registrars. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is on Oct. 4.
The times and locations for each location include:
- The University of Texas at Tyler at Harvey Lake Deck, 3900 University Blvd, from noon to 3 p.m.
- The T.B. Butler Plaza (Downtown Square), 101 N Broadway Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tyler Junior College at the TJC Admissions Building and Roger Student Center, 1327 S. Baxter Ave., from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., from noon to 3 p.m.
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32 St., from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library - Lindale, 200 E. Hubbard St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To check if you are already registered to vote in the Nov. 2 election visit www.votetexas.gov and click on the tab labeled “Am I Registered?” The site will also tell you what precinct you are registered in and polling locations.
To be eligible to register in Texas you must be a resident of the county, be 18 years or older, not a convicted felon and not declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.
For more information about the upcoming election visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information