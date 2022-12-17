A 16-year-old Texarkana boy has been going through Smith County Juvenile Services’ H.O.P.E. Academy for more than five months and should be released to go home by Christmas.
“My time here has been great,” he said during a construction class in November. “They’re teaching us a lot -- things we can do when we get out of here.”
H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy, is a six-to-nine-month residential program for male juvenile offenders, focusing on behavior modification and family/parent relationships. The children work with probation officers, counselors and volunteers, including a chaplain. The academy also includes a vocational program.
The 16-year-old boy, one of nine boys going through the HO.P.E. Academy, said he has enjoyed learning welding the most.
“This program helps you in ways that you didn’t even know you needed help with,” he said. “It not only helps with behavioral issues of course, but also teaches you some trades that will help you when you get out.”
Since the start of H.O.P.E. in January 2015, there have been 117 residents. Of those, 88 have successfully completed the program so far.
Vocational Supervisor David Peters said the majority of the kids get successfully discharged within about six months. But if behavioral issues keep them from completing it, they could stay longer.
GROWING SERVICES
When the H.O.P.E. Academy started, it took in only local juveniles but about three years ago, opened it up to contracting with other Texas counties.
Oscar Perdomo, probation officer and residential supervisor, said kids in the program come from as far as Fort Bend County, and include residents from Bowie, Polk and Henderson counties.
“The demand for contract bedding has increased,” he said. “We’re constantly screening kids for placement.”
Perdomo said the juvenile offenders often start on probation. If that is not successful, the kids undergo intensive services in substance abuse and drug education while still living at home. If they fail there, they look at placing the juvenile into a residential program such as the H.O.P.E. Academy, he said.
The team at Juvenile Services is working to add even more opportunities to help kids. In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program.
“We have seen a spike in referrals for substance abuse,” Perdomo said. “We’ve seen a huge number of referrals of kids vaping THC at schools. That’s a big problem right now.”
The H.O.P.E. Academy can only have up to 12 kids at a time for both the vocational curriculum and substance abuse treatment program.
“The goal is to help keep them here and not send them out to other facilities,” Perdomo said. “We’re probably the best equipped to rehabilitate our kids.”
SUBSTANCE ABUSE
LaQuita White is a licensed chemical dependency counselor and for four years, has been counseling the in-patient kids and those on probation for Juvenile Services.
While working in the prison system, she began thinking about working with kids. “Maybe if we can catch them when they’re young, maybe this won’t carry over into the prison system,” she said.
White believes her work at Juvenile Services has made a difference in the lives of the kids she works with.
“You have to open up a person’s mind,” she said, adding that changing their mindset means teaching them that their actions have negative consequences, not only for them, but for their families.
“You get that ‘ah-ha moment’ and get them to change and do something about it,” White said.
When she moves over to the new program, two other counselors will handle the kids on probation to allow her to focus on the kids living there.
“I’m really excited about it and I’m hoping I can make a difference,” she said.
VOCATIONAL TRADES
H.O.P.E. includes a 12-week vocational curriculum, where the juveniles learn woodworking, auto mechanics, welding, gardening, and life skills.
A group of kids were recently learning how to change the fluids and check the oil on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Brent Eddins is the automotive and welding instructor and is a certified Harley Davidson mechanic. Lone Star Harley-Davidson loans a motorcycle to the program every 12 weeks so the kids can learn about them and how to care for them. An old Sheriff’s Office Charger was donated to Juvenile Services instead of being auctioned off so the kids can learn auto mechanics.
For the welding class, AC Freon bottles are donated by Tyler Weathermakers Inc., and used to create individual-sized grills that the kids will get to keep.
Another group of juveniles was recently working to build a wooden structure. Byron Henderson is the construction instructor and teaches kids everything from hand and power tools to OSHA regulations, mechanical drawing and blueprints, laying foundations, framing and exterior and interior finishes.
Peters had retired from owning his own construction contracting business before he went to work for the department in 2015. He has helped the kids build several projects over the years, including benches and picnic tables, pouring concrete, building stairs, walls, sheds and other items. They have refurbished old chairs taken out of the Courthouse and recently made benches for the fifth floor of the Annex Building.
Smith County Juvenile Services has participated in constructing more than 100 ramps for Smith County disabled residents since partnering with the Texas Ramp Project in 2015, Peters said.
Rafael Vera teaches the kids in H.O.P.E. Academy how to garden and landscape. He has grown the program to four gardens and two greenhouses. They also grow fruit trees, such as pears and figs, as well as watermelons.
Vera and the kids have a large batch of red peppers drying out in one greenhouse and in another, he has dozens of aloe vera plants. Starting with a small plant, Vera has used cuttings to produce hundreds of aloe vera plants that, along with all fruits and vegetables raised, are given to the juveniles and their families.
Karla Bautista is also part of the vocational team and teaches life skills such as financial and career goal planning and helps kids prepare for college and the workforce.
H.O.P.E. Academy involves a lot more than vocational instruction.
Dawn Mantooth conducts family and individual counseling for mental health.
Tim Fauss and Karlon Jackson Sr. teach life skills – from cooking and laundry to tying a tie; learning about college, military and career choices; and how to do mock job applications, resumes and interviews.
Fauss is also certified in teaching and certifying the kids in food handling licenses and cooking classes.
Kenneth Perkins is a detention officer but is also a certified life coach and acts as a mentor to the kids.
Perdomo is excited to add the new drug treatment program to the academy.
“We want to intensify the services that we are providing in H.O.P.E.,” he said.