Sabrina Dean was recently recognized for 30 years of service to the Smith County Juvenile Services Department.
“Sabrina Dean has been a stalwart for juvenile justice in Smith County for three decades,” Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley said. “She goes over and above her job description to deter at-risk kids from going deeper into the juvenile justice system. She has been a mentor and encourager to new officers and a persistent supporter of the mission and vision of Smith County Juvenile Services. Sabrina is an Intensive Supervision Probation Officer working solely with felony offenders, which can be a daunting and difficult task. To have carried the passion of rehabilitating these juvenile offenders for 30 years is a testimony and example for those who will ultimately follow her in the years to come.”
In 1989, she began her career working part-time intake, now known as master control, which includes answering phones, monitoring cameras and unlocking doors in the Juvenile Attention Center. She began working full-time in 1990.
In 1994, Ms. Dean became a probation officer for the Juvenile Services Department, and since 1997, she has been a supervisor in the felony unit, supervising mostly female juveniles who have been charged with felony offenses.
Ms. Dean said she knew she would retire from Juvenile Services after her first day on the job there. She said juvenile probation officers should be called “change agents” because they work daily to give the kids the tools for success they need to help them make life changes to better themselves so they can get off probation successfully.
