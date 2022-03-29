Smith County commissioners have named March 30 through April 1 as Smith County Junior Livestock Show Days as the 46th event will give students an opportunity to showcase projects and earn scholarships.
The show is set at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015.
“We’re definitely very excited to have the 46th annual Smith County Junior Livestock Show,” said Skyler Shively, 4H representative. “This organization has a rich history here in Smith County, and their one goal is to give back to the kids.”
This year's show has entries from more than 400 Smith County students..
“Agriculture is kind of a dying breed, and we’re hoping to regenerate some life into it, and these kids have proved it,” said organization President Rick Perez. “It does do good for (the students), their community and the world that they are going to later go on and affect.”
Show projects not only include livestock but home economics, horticulture, photography, agricultural mechanics and public speaking.
“Young adults that are involved in these kind of programs learn early in their life how to get up early, how to work hard, how to be responsible, how to stay up late and prioritize — a number of things that as we grow into adults we need,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said at Tuesday's meeting.
The show is open to the public. For information, go to smithcountyjls.com .
Also Tuesday, commissioners formally approved an agreement with LaSalle Corrections for the housing of Smith County jail inmates.
Moran said he signed the contract this past week in order to decrease the jail population to meet residency requirements before a Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspection.
The contract's cost is “higher than our other out-of-county contracts that we have with the actual counties, so we certainly want to prefer sending inmates there to those county facilities before we send to LaSalle, and (Sheriff Larry Smith) is well aware of that,” Moran said.
The LaSalle agreement costs $71 per inmate, per day.
Money has been budgeted for out-of-county jail inmate housing, so the county has sufficient funds to cover the cost as of now, Moran said.
This past Tuesday, 40 inmates were sent to LaSalle Corrections. Half of the transferred inmates went to the LaSalle Corrections facility in Bonham, and the others went to the LaSalle Corrections facility in Haskell, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Inmates moved to LaSalle Corrections are ready to go to Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Smith said. As of now, 10 of the 40 inmates moved to a LaSalle Corrections center have already gone to a state facility.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, commissioners approved the May 7 constitutional amendment notice of election.
Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said, in February, Gov. Gregg Abbot ordered a constitutional election with two amendments.
Twenty-five voting locations and eight early voting locations will be open, Allcon said.
Recognitions also were given Tuesday to Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Jim Fortner and County Mental Health Coordinator Donna Henry for 15 years of service to the county.