Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has set announcements in Tyler and Longview on Thursday to address a potential 2022 run for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
In a statement Monday, Moran said there will be a "campaign announcement" at 10 a.m. at Tyler’s Plaza Tower, 110 N. College Ave., while the Longview announcement is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin Street.
Moran, who has been Smith County judge for over five years, released a statement showing interest in the congressional seat shortly after Gohmert on Nov. 9 announced he was exploring a campaign against incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“Serving as judge has also provided me the opportunity to stand firm for liberty in the midst of a pandemic, work closely with counties across East Texas to support regional economic development efforts, and develop and implement thoughtful, prudent plans that make government work better for the people,” Moran said of his time as county judge earlier this month.
Moran provided a list of people who he said would support his campaign, including state Sen. Bryan Hughes, sheriffs in Smith and Gregg County, and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, made his run for attorney general official in a YouTube video posted Nov. 22. He has served in the U.S. House representing the First Congressional District — which includes Longview, Tyler and other area cities — since 2005.
According to the Texas Secretary of State and political party websites, two Republican candidates have officially filed for Gohmert's seat, Aditya “A.D.” Atholi and John Porro. No Democrats on Monday had filed to run for the seat.
Atholi, a former Gohmert congressional staff member, said he feels his campaign is in a pretty good spot, and that it is ready for whoever joins the race.
"For us, our goal remains the same, which is we want to spread our plan for how to return to local self-governance," Atholi said. "Like we said from the start, there's no one we can send from D.C. to help fix our problems because it's so consumed by special interests."
He added his team is experienced and fully staffed.
The Tyler Paper has reached out to Porro's campaign for comment. His website shows he lives in Dallas, which is outside Congressional District 1; however, the U.S. Constitution does not prevent him from seeking Gohmert's seat.
Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein said last week he has a lot of history with Moran but he doesn't know Atholi well.
"If you were to ask me if Judge Moran was ready for this kind of challenge, I would say absolutely," Stein said.
Gregg County Republican Party Chairman Brian Bowden said the Gregg County Republicans will be working with other party chairs in the area to start vetting candidates.
"We've got a lot of good potential candidates in East Texas. We would support the right one going forward," Bowden said.
Smith County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert said it will be a challenge to find a Democrat able to sway voters in East Texas. He noted candidate Hank Gilbert's loss in 2020 against Gohmert, with Gilbert getting 27% of the vote.
"The fact that people in East Texas vote the way they do is very discouraging," Tolbert said. "Hank Gilbert extended a lot of resources reaching out to people, exposing Gohmert's record and educating people about his record. It was like it made no difference. We know that to get people to change their behavior, we've got to change the way they see things. Communicate the truth and differentiate between fact and fiction."
For the next congressional candidate, Tolbert said Smith County Democrats want someone to represent the best interests of East Texas, including building a prosperous community with opportunity for everyone.
"We would be overjoyed if anybody could look at the level of corruption in Congress and openly reject it," he said.