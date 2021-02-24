During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, County Judge Nathaniel Moran commended the work of county departments and provided an update on the winter storm recovery.
Moran provided an update on the disaster declaration order that he originally issued on Feb. 14. The court last week gave a two-week extension to last through March 5.
He thanked the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Services Districts No. 1 and 2 and various county department staff members that worked to ensure the safety of Smith County residents.
Moran, along with other local officials, participated in both telephone and video meetings as an emergency operations center throughout the winter storm.
He noted that the Smith County Jail saw minor flooding issues, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office worked hard to make sure jail facilities were warm and safe.
As the winter storm came to an end over the weekend, Moran said there would be need to work on issues like water and weather-related damages.
Moran told the court that statewide emergencies, such as the wintry weather and COVID-19, make it challenging to get resources.
He mentioned how the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Smith County as eligible for residents to receive assistance for damages associated with the storm.
People can apply for individual assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov and fema.gov/assistance/individual/housing.
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton also thanked Brookshire Grocery Co. and NDMJ Transportation for their efforts in helping community members.
Also on Tuesday, the court approved an agreement between the county and the city of Tyler to use the Rose Garden Center facilities for district court proceedings.
The court agreed for the center to serve as an auxiliary locations for district courts on April 5 and 6, and they also authorized Moran to sign all related documentation.
The court also approved a fee schedule for the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter.