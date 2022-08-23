Smith County on Tuesday became the latest in the region to lift long-standing burn bans after heavy rainfall.
“I’m absolutely, 100 percent recommending that we rescind the burn ban at this time based on the amount of rain,” Fire Marshall Jay Brooks told commissioners during their regular meeting. “The rain was steady. We didn't see a big flooding problem or anything like that. It was a good saturating, soaking rain which is exactly what we needed for a long time."
Brooks previously said that for the burn ban to be lifted, the county needed to have about 4 to 6 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, by around midday Monday, areas already had received 2 to 5 inches of rain or even more.
“Sometimes there's easy decisions, and then sometimes there's really easy decisions, and I have a feeling that this is one of those really easy decisions today after the amount of rain we’ve gotten the last couple of days,'' said County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Gregg, Rusk, Henderson, Wood and Upshur counties also removed their burn bans Monday and Tuesday.
“I'm in favor of rescinding the burn ban as well,” said Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin. “I’m going to have a lot of citizens that are going to need to burn a lot of limbs and a lot of trees that they're gonna clean up.”
Monday's storm also included a tornado in Winona. Brooks described it as a “very scary situation.”
The tornado touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. Monday. A warehouse for football equipment and another small building were damaged at the school along with four homes.
Brooks talked about why warning sirens didn't sound faster, and said Winona is in between two radars, which is the “worst spot for the National Weather Service.”
The NWS was watching the storm but can only see 7,000 feet into the atmosphere, Brooks said, and the tornado spun up below this range.
Everyone acted efficiently in the emergency though, he said. Winona ISD immediately went into a tornado drill, and campus staff members acted efficiently, all of which potentially saved lives.
“I just want to say I appreciate everybody that had a helping hand in (the tornado),” Joplin said. “It was a very long, very wet, very waterlogged day, but hopefully we can get over it and we came together as a community.”
In other business, commissioners on Tuesday also authorized advertising, soliciting and receiving bids for several parking lot improvements.
“This is mainly for maintenance of our parking lots,” said Smith County Services Director Edward Nickols. “Every five years, we try to seal and stripe them and kind of freshen them up, and it helps protect the asphalt ... from the elements.”
The juvenile, elections administration, main juror, overflow juror, animal control and Cotton Belt building parking lots need improvements, Nickols said.
All of the work will be paid for through the Capital Improvement Projects fund, he said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a resolution of support for Conterra Networks to submit a National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Grant Application.
Moran said supporting Conterra Networks' submission is a good way for the county to support a private entity looking to expand broadband in the area.
Supporting improved high-speed internet access is “not exclusive to Contera from our perspective,” Moran said. “We’re happy to support … anybody's efforts to expand broadband access in Smith County and beyond.”