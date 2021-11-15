After U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, announced his potential run for Texas attorney general last week, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Monday he's considering a 2022 campaign for Gohmert's seat in Congress.
Moran, who has served as Smith County judge for over five years, said Monday after hearing of Gohmert's interest in Texas attorney general, he and his wife Kyna are exploring the possibility of pursuing that open seat in Congress.
"We are beyond grateful for the strong, conservative leaders in Congressional District 1 who have encouraged us so far, and who will help guide our final decision moving forward. If Congressman Gohmert decides to run once again for Congress, I look forward to continuing in the role of Smith County judge," Moran said in a statement.
Last week, Gohmert announced through an event and a campaign website, gohmert.net, he is exploring a Republican primary challenge against incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton. He is seeking $1 million in donations by Nov. 19 as a part of his exploration into the potential candidacy.
According to a video of the event posted on Facebook, Gohmert warned a crowd that Paxton’s legal problems could jeopardize the AG’s office for Republicans in next year’s general election.
If he does not, Gohmert said he would run for reelection to his current seat in Texas’ 1st Congressional District.
Moran said he and Kyna are continually in prayer about when, where, and how best to serve our friends and neighbors here in East Texas.
As the judge, Moran said he's worked hard to support law enforcement and veterans, lower taxes, improve local elections, build roads, and put Smith County on a firm foundation for continued growth and prosperity.
"Serving as judge has also provided me the opportunity to stand firm for liberty in the midst of a pandemic, work closely with counties across East Texas to support regional economic development efforts, and develop and implement thoughtful, prudent plans that make government work better for the people," Moran said.
He also thanked Gohmert for his conservative principles these past 17 years, and said he prays that God directs his path in the coming days.
Gohmert has served in the U.S. House representing the First Congressional District — which includes Longview, Tyler and other area cities — since 2005.