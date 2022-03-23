Dozens of inmates were moved from the Smith County Jail this week, alleviating some of the jail's overpopulation concerns.
Last week, the Smith County Commissioners Court expressed concern about how to solve the jail's overpopulation issue and the potential for the state to serve a remedial order requiring the population to be at 80 percent. As of last Tuesday, there were 58 more inmates than the max capacity allowed at the jail, which is 1,065.
As of Tuesday morning’s commissioners meeting, the population totaled a little more than 1,100. By noon, 40 inmates were transferred and others were released for reasons such as bonding out, decreasing the population to 1,046.
Half of the transferred inmates went to the LaSalle Corrections facility in Bonham and the others went to the LaSalle Corrections facility in Haskell, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office public information officer.
Sheriff Larry Smith said this allows for "a little cushion" with the population in regards to capacity.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he and Smith had conversations this past weekend about how to get the jail population down -- and keep it down.
Moran said one way officials are controlling overpopulation in the jail is by entering an agreement between Smith County and LaSalle Corrections LLC, which would allow the county to send inmates to another facility.
The contract was entered into Monday but will go through commissioners court next week for ratification, Moran said.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, commissioners were presented with the county's external audit which showed Smith County had a positive report for fiscal year 2021.
Gollob Morgan Peddy LLC worked with the county to produce the county's external audit. Partner at Gollob Morgan Peddy Kevin Cashion presented a few highlights of the audit to commissioners.
The audit showed in 2020 the county's other assets equated $92.7 million and increased in 2021 to a little more than $130 million, Cashion said. This is a “huge increase” of around $37.5 million, he said.
A large part of this increase is due to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Cashion said. With these funds there was about $27.3 million coming in versus in 2020 when very little was left at the end of the fiscal year, he said.
The ARPA funds also played a part in the increase of other liabilities, Cashion said. This went from $16.5 million in fiscal year 2020 to a bit more than $42 million in 2021.
“A lot of that rests with the fact that we had to defer a lot of those revenues because those monies have not been spent yet,” Cashion said.
The money that has been deferred will likely be spent within the next two or three years in compliance with ARPA regulations, Cashion said.
In fiscal year 2021 there was $8.3 million in infrastructure improvements which played a large role in increasing the county’s capital assets to $5.4 million, Cashion said. There is still $3.3 million in construction in progress that was started in 2021, he said.
Long-term liabilities increased by about $3.154 million in 2021, Cashion said. This could be credited to the issuing of general obligation bonds costing $7.4 million through the year, he said.
Total expenses for the year was at about a $793,000 increase, which is only 0.6% above total expenses last year, Cashion said.
The county “did a great job keeping in line with your budget and keeping your cost in check,” Cashion said.