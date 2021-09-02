The Smith County Jail received a helping hand Thursday from Longview Fire and EMS and Gregg County, who came to town to administer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates.
A team of EMTs and medics visited to administer 300 COVID-19 vaccines, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, the public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
About two months ago, the jail gave about 200 inmates the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Christian said. However, many inmates refused that particular vaccine.
“If they’ll take another one and not take Johnson & Johnson, we’re happy to look around and get it,” he said.
The jail reached out to the Northeast Texas Public Health District but was rebuffed in a bid to secure the Pfizer vaccine.
Christian began looking for other means to provide for inmates who wanted to be vaccinated. He said he was not comfortable waiting to get the Pfizer vaccine because of the rate of COVID-19 in the jail. He added there are inmates who have tested negative in rooms with those who have tested positive because of lack of space.
Christian reached out to Gregg County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Moore who then got others involved, including Longview Fire Department Chief J.P Steelman.
“I wanted to expedite it, so they graciously came over here today to give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” Christian said.
They were able to bring their crew of EMTs and medics to Smith County Jail to aid in giving the vaccine not long after the call from Christian for help.
“We’re helping our neighbors,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “We’re working with our surrounding counties.”
The Pfizer vaccine was provided by Christus Trinity Mother Frances. Christian added Dr. Mark Anderson, with the hospital's emergency medicine and trauma care department, and Jason Proctor, Christus Mother Frances Hospital president, were both happy to help out the jail.
The sheriff's office owes both those from Christus and the team from Longview a favor, Christian said.