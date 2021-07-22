The Smith County Jail was recently cited for multiple non-compliance issues, including a lack of clean clothing, documentation and emergency power problems.
Between June 21 to 23, Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspector Michael Gravitt reported six items deeming the jail noncompliant.
The report stated new facilities, additions and major renovations to existing facilities need to be equipped with an emergency backup electrical generator to operate both manually and automatically when the primary electrical power source is interrupted. The emergency system must operate for a minimum of 1.5 hours without refueling.
Gravitt noted the smoke management system at the Smith County Jail did not operate while under emergency power.
According to the TCJS report, systems the emergency power should give electricity include emergency illumination systems, exit lights, smoke management systems, fire detection and alarm systems, audible communication systems, security control systems, and normal ventilation systems required for smoke detection.
Another issue cited was that multiple inmate property records were blank and missing required signatures from the officer and inmate.
TCJS states a receiving officer at the jail should "carefully record" and store the inmate's property as the property gets taken. A receipt should be signed by the officer and the inmate to be placed in the inmate's file.
The jail was also cited for not providing a change of clothing for at least a week. TCJS regulations state a change of clothing has to be provided at least once a week unless work, climatic conditions, illness or other factors require a more frequent change of clothing.
Gravitt also noted washable items, such as sheets, towels, and mattress covers, were not replaced at least once each week. TCJS states these materials must be exchanged with clean replacements at least once each week, or more often if needed.
The report noted multiple inmate rules acknowledgment forms were blank and missing inmate signatures. According to TCJS, the jail must keep written acknowledgment by inmates showing the rules were explained.
The Smith County Jail was cited for not following its written plan for inmate grievance procedures that was approved by TCJS, according to the inspection report.