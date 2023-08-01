A burn ban has been issued in Smith County.
The Smith County Commissioners Court approving issuing the ban on Tuesday at its regular weekly meeting after hearing from County Fire Marshal Paul Findley.
Findley has previously discouraged outdoor burning and said the possibility of a burn ban has been a daily conversation while officials monitor the hot, dry conditions.
As of Monday, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Smith County was averaging 632.11.
The KBDI is used to determine forest fire potential and ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion and an index of 800 represents “absolutely dry conditions,” according to Texas A&M University.
The burn ban put in place lasts for 90 days. Commissioners can vote to rescind the burn ban before this date if conditions permit it. The burn ban can also be extended if necessary.
As of Tuesday morning, 159 of 254 counties in Texas have active burn bans.
In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve, according to Texas A&M. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting all outdoor burning for public safety.