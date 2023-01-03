A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
WATCH BELOW: Video courtesy of Peter Hernandez Munoz, via CBS19
Christian said a detention officer was stopped at Gentry Parkway and Parkdale when Chappelle kicked the passenger side window and broke the barricade.
He broke into two homes on Wisteria Drive before he was caught while evading officers, Christian said.
