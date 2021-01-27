The current Henderson County elections administrator has been chosen to lead the Smith County Elections Office.
Members of the Smith County Elections Commission voted Tuesday to hire Denise Hernandez, of Athens, to fill the vacancy left after former administrator Karen Nelson accepted the position of chief deputy elections administrator in December.
Hernandez, who has served as Henderson County elections administrator since 2008, was chosen after the commission held several meetings and interviewed two candidates.
“There is nothing more important as a foundation to our democracy and government – both locally and nationally – than the integrity of our elections,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “For almost two years now, improving Elections Administration in Smith County has been a focus of the Commissioners Court. The hire of Denise Hernandez is just another step in that process. We are extremely pleased to add Ms. Hernandez, with her statewide reputation for excellence and her 13 years of experience in Elections Administration, to strengthen the Smith County Elections Office, and to build an elections team that is second-to-none in the state.”
Hernandez began her work in Henderson County in 1999 as a property tax bookkeeper. She became the county’s first elections administrator in 2008. She said she was instrumental in the creation of the office.
She is a certified elections registration administrator since 2019 and a registered election official.
Her application stated she wants to “strive for accountability in maintaining public confidence in honest and impartial elections, which will be conducted in a fair, efficient and accurate manner,” in her elections administrator role.
The elections commission membership is made up of Moran, Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber, County Clerk Karen Phillips, Democratic Party Chair Michael Tolbert and Republican Party Chair David Stein. The vote on Tuesday to approve Hernandez was unanimous, according to a statement from Smith County.
Nelson accepted her current position on Dec. 8. She began volunteering for the Smith County Elections Office in 2001, and she started full-time for the elections office in 2005. Nelson worked as the elections administrator since 2007.